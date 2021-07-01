Walsh slams Chapman as Angels stun Yanks after Ohtani flops MIKE FITZPATRICK, AP Baseball Writer July 1, 2021 Updated: July 1, 2021 1:52 a.m.
1 of21 Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh (20) watches his grand slam during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees early Thursday, July 1, 2021, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh (20) celebrates his grand slam with teammates during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees early Thursday, July 1, 2021, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani tosses the ball during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) walks to the dugout after being removed during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon takes the ball from pitcher Shohei Ohtani during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani wipes his brow during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani reacts during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 FILE - New York Yankee outfielder Babe Ruth is shown in a posed pitching stance at Yankee Stadium in New York, in this 1933 file photo. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani (3-1, 2.58 ERA), who leads the majors with 28 home runs, makes his first pitching appearance at Yankee Stadium when he starts for the Los Angeles Angels against New York. Ohtani is set to become the first pitcher to start one game after hitting two home runs for his team since Yankees great Babe Ruth on Sept. 28, 1930. File/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani walks onto the field to warm up before his start against the New York Yankees in a baseball game Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani reacts during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani walks onto the field to warm up before his start against the New York Yankees in a baseball game Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Los Angeles Angels right fielder Luis Rengifo (2) and third baseman Anthony Rendon celebrate after the Angels defeated the New York Yankees 11-8 in a baseball game, early Thursday, July 1, 2021, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh (20) celebrates with teammates after the Angels defeated the New York Yankees in a baseball game early Thursday, July 1, 2021, in New York. The Angels won 11-8. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman reacts after giving up a grand slam to Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh during the ninth inning of a baseball game early Thursday, July 1, 2021, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Walsh hit a tying grand slam off Aroldis Chapman in a seven-run ninth inning for his second homer of a long night, and the Los Angeles Angels stunned the New York Yankees 11-8 in a rainy game that finished after 1 a.m. on Thursday.
Shohei Ohtani’s highly anticipated first pitching appearance at Yankee Stadium was a wild wreck that ended early. He was charged with seven runs in the first inning, but the Angels persevered through two weather delays that lasted more than two hours and broke loose for seven of their own in the ninth.
Written By
MIKE FITZPATRICK