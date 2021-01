HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Davion Warren made two free throws to end the game, had a career-high 32 points plus 15 rebounds, and Hampton edged UNC-Asheville 73-71 on Saturday.

Marquis Godwin scored a career-high 20 points for Hampton (5-7, 4-3). Dajour Dickens added eigtht points and seven blocks. Russell Dean, whose 12 points per game coming into the matchup was second on the Pirates, shot only 13 percent for the game (1 of 8).