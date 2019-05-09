Warriors star Kevin Durant leaves with calf injury

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State star Kevin Durant has left Game 5 of the Warriors' playoff series against the Houston Rockets with a strained right calf.

Durant limped to the locker room after landing awkwardly on his right foot following a baseline jumper with 2:11 left in the third quarter. The team says he will not return.

Durant had 22 points, five rebounds and four assists Wednesday night. The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP was averaging 35.4 points in the playoffs coming into the day.

The best-of-seven series was tied at two games apiece. Game 6 is Friday back in Houston.

