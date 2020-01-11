Washington 111, Atlanta 101
Hunter 5-9 2-3 13, Reddish 4-8 1-3 9, Collins 6-12 2-5 15, Huerter 6-11 1-1 16, Young 7-20 5-8 19, Bembry 2-3 1-2 5, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Crabbe 0-2 0-0 0, Len 5-9 0-2 10, Goodwin 6-13 0-0 14. Totals 41-89 12-24 101.
Bonga 1-2 1-2 3, McRae 10-26 5-7 29, Mahinmi 5-11 2-3 12, Payton II 5-6 0-1 11, Thomas 2-16 1-2 5, Bertans 5-12 1-1 14, Schofield 1-4 0-0 3, T.Brown Jr. 7-12 3-4 18, Pasecniks 2-8 2-4 6, Smith 4-15 2-4 10. Totals 42-112 17-28 111.
|Atlanta
|21
|30
|28
|22
|—
|101
|Washington
|30
|26
|25
|30
|—
|111
3-Point Goals_Atlanta 7-29 (Huerter 3-5, Goodwin 2-7, Collins 1-2, Hunter 1-3, Carter 0-2, Young 0-7), Washington 10-29 (McRae 4-5, Bertans 3-8, Schofield 1-3, Mahinmi 0-2, Thomas 0-4, Smith 0-5). Fouled Out_Atlanta 1 (Huerter), Washington None. Rebounds_Atlanta 56 (Collins 15), Washington 57 (T.Brown Jr. 10). Assists_Atlanta 19 (Young 7), Washington 26 (Smith 9). Total Fouls_Atlanta 26, Washington 22. A_16,360 (20,356)