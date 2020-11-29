Recommended Video:

Utah 7 14 0 0 21
Washington 0 0 17 7 24
First Quarter

UTH_Bentley 7 run (Redding kick), 2:18.

Second Quarter

UTH_Brumfield 2 run (Redding kick), 7:55.

UTH_B.Thompson 13 pass from Bentley (Redding kick), :42.

Third Quarter

WAS_Pleasant 2 run (Henry kick), 12:01.

WAS_FG Henry 26, 7:21.

WAS_Otton 21 pass from Morris (Henry kick), 2:49.

Fourth Quarter

WAS_Otton 16 pass from Morris (Henry kick), :36.

A_259.

___

UTH WAS
First downs 19 20
Rushes-yards 42-215 26-88
Passing 144 272
Comp-Att-Int 16-23-2 23-38-3
Return Yards 4 48
Punts-Avg. 3-40.3 3-44.3
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 2-25 6-51
Time of Possession 34:24 25:36

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Utah, Jordan 10-97, Brumfield 10-39, Bentley 10-33, Wilmore 8-24, Bernard 3-13, Br.Kuithe 1-9. Washington, McGrew 7-36, Pleasant 12-34, T.Bynum 2-24, C.Davis 2-1, (Team) 3-(minus 7).

PASSING_Utah, Bentley 16-23-2-144. Washington, Morris 23-38-3-272.

RECEIVING_Utah, Jordan 4-31, Br.Kuithe 4-23, B.Thompson 3-65, Brumfield 3-19, Enis 2-6. Washington, Otton 8-108, P.Nacua 6-67, Pleasant 4-33, T.Bynum 3-44, Jones 1-14, McGrew 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Henry 40.