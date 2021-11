Car_DJ.Moore 10 pass from Newton (Gonzalez kick), 9:39. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:28. Key Plays: McCaffrey 15 run on 4th-and-1; Newton 13 pass to DJ.Moore. Carolina 7, Washington 0.

Second Quarter

Was_Sims 6 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), 13:34. Drive: 7 plays, 66 yards, 2:56. Key Plays: Heinicke 39 pass to McLaurin on 3rd-and-9; McKissic 15 run. Washington 7, Carolina 7.

Car_Newton 24 run (Gonzalez kick), 6:01. Drive: 5 plays, 70 yards, 2:33. Key Play: Newton 19 pass to Tremble. Carolina 14, Washington 7.

Was_McLaurin 12 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), :09. Drive: 13 plays, 71 yards, 5:43. Key Plays: D.Carter kick return to Washington 29; McKissic 11 run; McKissic 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Heinicke 18 pass to D.Carter on 4th-and-5; Heinicke 12 pass to Humphries on 3rd-and-9. Washington 14, Carolina 14.

Third Quarter

Was_D.Carter 4 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), 9:27. Drive: 11 plays, 66 yards, 5:39. Key Plays: D.Carter kick return to Washington 34; Heinicke 13 pass to Sims on 3rd-and-5; Gibson 11 run; Gibson 20 run. Washington 21, Carolina 14.

Fourth Quarter

Car_McCaffrey 27 pass from Newton (Gonzalez kick), 10:50. Drive: 7 plays, 91 yards, 4:09. Key Plays: Newton 6 run on 3rd-and-3; Newton 10 pass to DJ.Moore; Newton 10 run; Newton 16 pass to Tremble. Washington 21, Carolina 21.

Was_FG Slye 36, 4:13. Drive: 13 plays, 59 yards, 6:31. Key Plays: Heinicke 18 pass to Humphries on 3rd-and-21; Heinicke 6 pass to Bates on 4th-and-3; Heinicke 14 run. Washington 24, Carolina 21.

Was_FG Slye 29, 1:50. Drive: 5 plays, 23 yards, 1:03. Key Plays: Patterson 11 run; Gibson 7 run on 3rd-and-10. Washington 27, Carolina 21.

Was Car FIRST DOWNS 24 18 Rushing 12 5 Passing 10 10 Penalty 2 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-13 2-9 FOURTH DOWN EFF 2-2 1-3 TOTAL NET YARDS 369 297 Total Plays 65 49 Avg Gain 5.7 6.1 NET YARDS RUSHING 190 111 Rushes 40 21 Avg per rush 4.75 5.286 NET YARDS PASSING 179 186 Sacked-Yds lost 3-27 1-3 Gross-Yds passing 206 189 Completed-Att. 16-22 21-27 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 7.16 6.643 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-5-5 4-2-2 PUNTS-Avg. 3-46.333 4-46.25 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 53 31 Punt Returns 0-0 1-10 Kickoff Returns 2-53 1-21 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 8-69 7-65 FUMBLES-Lost 3-1 1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 35:53 24:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Gibson 19-95, McKissic 7-46, Heinicke 6-29, Patterson 7-23, Carter 1-(minus 3). Carolina, McCaffrey 10-59, Newton 10-46, Abdullah 1-6.

PASSING_Washington, Heinicke 16-22-0-206. Carolina, Newton 21-27-0-189.

RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 5-103, Bates 3-23, Humphries 2-30, Carter 2-22, Sims 2-19, Milne 1-5, McKissic 1-4. Carolina, McCaffrey 7-60, DJ.Moore 5-50, Anderson 5-30, Tremble 2-35, Thomas 1-7, Zylstra 1-7.

PUNT RETURNS_Washington, None. Carolina, Erickson 1-10.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Washington, Carter 2-53. Carolina, Abdullah 1-21.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Washington, Curl 7-1-0, Holcomb 3-7-0, Jackson 3-1-0, J.Allen 2-1-0, Davis 2-1-0, McCain 2-0-0, Smith-Williams 1-5-.5, Collins 1-4-0, Fuller 1-1-0, Toohill 1-1-0, Johnson 1-0-0, Scherff 1-0-0, Payne 0-4-.5, Settle 0-2-0, Ioannidis 0-1-0. Carolina, Chinn 10-3-0, Jackson 6-2-0, Reddick 4-1-1, Fox 4-0-0, Bouye 3-1-0, Gilmore 3-0-0, Carter 2-3-0, Burris 2-0-0, S.Thompson 1-3-0, Jones 1-2-0, Burns 1-1-1, Haynes 1-1-1, Der.Brown 1-1-0, Hartsfield 1-1-0, Henderson 1-1-0, Gross-Matos 1-0-0, Roy 0-2-0, Luvu 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Washington, None. Carolina, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

