Washington 3, Buffalo 1

Buffalo 0 0 1 — 1 Washington 1 1 1 — 3 First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 8 (Ovechkin, Oshie), 17:23 (pp). Second Period_2, Washington, Wilson 6, 6:38 (sh). Third Period_3, Washington, Sheary 4 (Schultz, Eller), 7:28. 4, Buffalo, Olofsson 6 (Okposo, Eichel), 11:27 (pp). Shots on Goal_Buffalo 6-11-6_23. Washington 6-11-4_21. Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 2; Washington 1 of 1. Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 3-2-2 (21 shots-18 saves). Washington, Vanecek 6-3-2 (23-22). A_0 (18,277). T_2:12. Referees_Dean Morton, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, James Tobias.