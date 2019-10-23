https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Washington-5-Houston-4-14555087.php
Washington 5, Houston 4
|Washington
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|4
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Springer cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Brantley lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kendrick dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Cabrera 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Suzuki c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|b-Tucker ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Chirinos c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|a-Díaz ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|010
|130
|000
|—
|5
|Houston
|200
|000
|110
|—
|4
DP_Washington 0, Houston 1. LOB_Washington 4, Houston 11. 2B_Soto (2), Gurriel (2), Springer (1). HR_Zimmerman (2), Soto (3), Springer (3). SB_Turner (1), Altuve (2), Soto (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Scherzer, W, 3-0
|5
|5
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Corbin, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rainey, H, 2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Hudson, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Doolittle, S, 2-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|Cole, L, 3-1
|7
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|Harris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Scherzer.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, James Hoye; Right, Sam Holbrook; Left, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:43. A_43,339 (41,168).
