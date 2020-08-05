https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Washington-5-N-Y-Mets-3-15459478.php
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Recommended Video:
|New York
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|5
|Nimmo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Turner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Kendrick 1b
|4
|2
|4
|1
|Ramos dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Dozier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Harrison lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Cordell cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Giménez ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nido c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|210
|000
|—
|3
|Washington
|113
|000
|000
|—
|5
E_Dozier (1), Kieboom (1). DP_New York 1, Washington 0. LOB_New York 10, Washington 6. 2B_Cabrera (3). HR_Conforto (2), Kendrick (1), Harrison (1). SB_Harrison (1), Dozier (0). SF_Harrison (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Matz L,0-2
|3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|3
|Sewald
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Familia
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Betances
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|Corbin W,1-0
|5
|2-3
|8
|3
|3
|1
|8
|Harper H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Rainey H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerra H,2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hudson S,2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tim Timmons; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:13.
View Comments