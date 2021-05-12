Washington Capitals Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, MAY 12, 2021 Washington Capitals POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 19 Nicklas Backstrom 55 15 38 53 0 14 5 0 0 91 .165 D 74 John Carlson 52 10 34 44 -5 12 3 0 1 128 .078 F 77 T.J. Oshie 53 22 21 43 -3 18 13 0 1 106 .208 F 8 Alex Ovechkin 45 24 18 42 -7 12 9 0 6 182 .132 F 43 Tom Wilson 47 13 20 33 1 96 4 1 4 83 .157 F 92 Evgeny Kuznetsov 41 9 20 29 7 18 1 0 4 78 .115 D 2 Justin Schultz 46 3 24 27 12 10 0 0 1 67 .045 F 15 Jakub Vrana 39 11 14 25 9 8 0 0 4 68 .162 F 20 Lars Eller 44 8 15 23 -1 21 0 0 2 69 .116 D 9 Dmitry Orlov 51 8 14 22 16 20 0 0 2 83 .096 F 73 Conor Sheary 53 14 8 22 -1 14 1 0 1 88 .159 F 10 Daniel Sprong 42 13 7 20 7 12 0 0 3 74 .176 D 4 Brenden Dillon 56 2 17 19 15 49 0 0 0 51 .039 F 21 Garnet Hathaway 56 6 12 18 7 66 0 0 0 62 .097 F 62 Carl Hagelin 56 6 10 16 7 19 0 1 0 85 .071 F 26 Nic Dowd 56 11 4 15 4 31 0 0 3 68 .162 D 3 Nick Jensen 53 2 12 14 5 14 0 0 0 60 .033 D 33 Zdeno Chara 55 2 8 10 5 44 0 0 0 67 .030 F 24 Richard Panik 36 3 6 9 -9 16 1 0 0 40 .075 F 39 Anthony Mantha 14 4 4 8 0 8 1 0 0 38 .105 F 17 Michael Raffl 10 1 2 3 1 7 0 0 1 19 .053 D 57 Trevor van Riemsdyk 21 1 2 3 -1 2 0 0 0 23 .043 F 23 Michael Sgarbossa 5 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 4 .000 F 28 Daniel Carr 6 0 1 1 -2 2 0 0 0 5 .000 F 16 Philippe Maillet 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 24 Connor McMichael 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 .000 F 40 Garrett Pilon 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 64 Brian Pinho 2 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 3 .000 D 71 Jonas Siegenthaler 7 0 0 0 -3 2 0 0 0 3 .000 TEAM TOTALS 56 188 314 502 63 527 38 2 33 1647 .114 OPPONENT TOTALS 56 161 255 416 -84 516 26 8 18 1612 .100 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 41 Vitek Vanecek 37 2115 2.7 21 10 4 2 95 1031 0.908 0 0 0 30 Ilya Samsonov 19 1092 2.69 13 4 1 2 49 499 0.902 0 1 0 31 Craig Anderson 4 168 2.13 2 1 0 0 6 71 0.915 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 56 3400 2.68 36 15 5 4 150 1601 .900 188 314 527 OPPONENT TOTALS 56 3400 3.2 20 29 7 3 179 1638 .886 161 255 516 More for youSportsConnecticut softball top performances for Week 5By Will AldamSportsHere's what the Yard Goats home opener will look likeBy Scott Ericson