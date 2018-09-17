Class 4A
1. Graham-Kapowsin (3-0) beat Emerald 56-14.
2. Union (3-0) beat Eastlake 43-18.
(tie) Mount Si (3-0) beat Skyview 52-18.
4. Chiawana (3-0) beat Walla Walla 48-3.
(tie) Lake Stevens (3-0) beat Monroe 49-31.
6. Sumner (2-1) lost to Puyallup 7-37.
7. Woodinville (3-0) beat Edmonds Woodway 34-7.
8. Puyallup (3-0) beat Sumner 37-7.
9. Bothell (2-1) lost to O'Dea 3-28.
10. Central Valley (1-2) lost to Lewis and Clark 39-41.
Class 3A
1. O'Dea (3-0) beat Bothell 28-3.
2. Eastside Catholic (2-1) beat Rigby 35-6.
3. Bellevue (3-0) beat Kings Way Christian 20-14.
4. Rainier Beach (2-0) game vs. Archbishop Murphy cancelled.
5. Lincoln (2-1) beat Wilson 62-3.
6. Mt. Spokane (3-0) beat Sandpoint 56-6.
8. Bethel (2-1) beat Spanaway Lake 35-32.
9. Kamiakin (3-0) beat Hanford 28-14.
10. Garfield (1-2) lost to Bellevue 34-45.
Class 2A
1. Hockinson (3-0) beat RA Long 59-7.
2. Tumwater (3-0) beat Bellarmine Prep 35-14.
3. Lynden (3-0) beat Lord Tweedsmuir 23-0.
4. Liberty (Issaquah) (3-0) beat Liberty (Renton) 26-24.
5. Archbishop Murphy (1-1) game vs. Rainier Beach cancelled.
6. Steilacoom (3-0) beat River Ridge 45-31.
7. West Valley (Spokane) (3-0) beat Othello 42-24.
8. Selah (2-0) beat Davis 24-13.
9. North Kitsap (2-1) lost to Sequim 14-16.
10. Pullman (3-0) beat Moscow, ID 48-7.
Class 1A
1. Royal (3-0) beat Wahluke 69-0.
2. Montesano (3-0) beat Columbia 24-14.
3. Cascade Christian (2-1) lost to Mt. Baker 19-38.
4. Zillah (2-0) beat Naches Valley 48-0.
5. Connell (1-1) beat college Place 40-7.
6. Okanogan (3-0) beat Tonasket 48-0.
7. Meridian (2-1) beat Okanagan Mission 49-0.
8. Newport (2-1) beat Deer Park 34-0.
9. Mount Baker (2-1) beat Cacade Christian 38-19.
10. Lynden Christian (3-0) beat Blaine 14-3.
Class 2B
1. Adna (3-0) beat Kalama 26-17 26-17.
2. Kalama (1-2) lost to Adna 17-26.
3. Tri-Cities Prep (3-0) beat Northwest Christian 49-18.
4. Napavine (2-1) beat Toledo 20-17.
5. Rainier (3-0) beat Concrete 51-6.
6. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (2-1) lost to Tri-cities Prep 18-49.
7. Asotin (2-1) beat DeSales Catholic 42-14.
8. Toledo (1-2) lost to Napavine 17-20.
9. Onalaska (3-0) beat Wahkiakum 32-27.
(tie) Liberty (Spangle) (1-2) beat Irrigon 27-0.
Class 1B
1. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (3-0) beat Entiait 64-14.
2. Odessa (3-0) beat Waterville 83-0.
3. Garfield-Palouse (3-0) beat St. John-Endicott/ LaCrosse Co-op 82-8.
4. Sunnyside Christian (2-1) beat Touchet 60-14.
5. Lummi (1-1) did not report.