Washington Football How They Fared
|Class 4A
|1. Graham-Kapowsin (3-1) lost to Puyallup 34-41 OT.
|2. Mount Si (4-0) beat Woodinville 27-17.
|3. Union (4-0) beat Chiawana 41-9.
|4. Chiawana (3-1) lost to Union 9-41.
|5. Lake Stevens (4-0) beat Mt. Vernon 30-7.
|6. Puyallup (4-0) beat Graham-Kapowsin 41-34 OT.
|7. Woodinville (3-1) lost to Mount Si 17-27.
|8. Gonzaga Prep (3-1) beat Shadle Park 36-22.
|(tie) Camas (2-2) lost to Bellevue 35-38.
|10. Sumner (3-1) beat Curtis 28-26.
|Class 3A
|1. O'Dea (4-0) beat Bishop Blanchet 24-10.
|2. Eastside Catholic (3-1) beat Rainier Beach 48-22.
|3. Bellevue (4-0) beat Camas 38-35.
|4. Rainier Beach (2-1) lost to Eastside Catholic 22-48.
|5. Lincoln (3-1) beat Bonney Lake 49-0.
|6. Mt. Spokane (3-1) lost to Central Valley 14-31.
|7. Bethel (3-1) beat Wilson 19-14.
|8. Mountain View (3-1) beat Heritage 49-0.
|9. Kamiakin (3-1) lost to Kennewick 19-21.
|10. Hermiston, Oregon (3-1) beat Walla Walla 42-7.
|(tie) Garfield (2-2) beat Seattle 42-28.
|Class 2A
|1. Hockinson (4-0) beat Columbia River 42-6.
|2. Tumwater (4-0) beat Mcnary 57-13.
|3. Lynden (4-0) beat Archbishop Murphy 24-21.
|4. Steilacoom (4-0) beat Cascade Christian 51-6.
|5. Archbishop Murphy (1-2) lost to Lynden 21-24.
|6. Liberty (Issaquah) (4-0) beat Interlake 56-13.
|7. Selah (2-1) lost to Prosser 23-28.
|8. West Valley (Spokane) (4-0) beat Eastmont 14-10.
|9. Pullman (3-1) lost to Black Hills 13-37.
|10. Prosser (3-1) beat Selah 28-23.
|Class 1A
|1. Royal (4-0) beat Okanogan 56-17.
|2. Montesano (4-0) beat Port Angeles 48-21.
|3. Zillah (3-0) beat Goldendale 57-0.
|4. Okanogan (3-1) lost to Royal 17-56.
|5. Mount Baker (2-2) lost to Lynden 20-28.
|6. Connell (2-1) beat Wahluke 42-3.
|7. Cascade Christian (2-2) lost to Steilacoom 6-51.
|8. Meridian (3-1) beat Nooksack Valley 21-14.
|9. Newport (3-1) beat Freeman 48-0.
|10. Lynden Christian (4-0) beat Mount Baker 28-20.
|Class 2B
|1. Adna (4-0) beat Toledo 33-15.
|2. Tri-Cities Prep (4-0) beat Mabton 55-14.
|3. Napavine (3-1) beat Wahkiakum 39-20.
|4. Kalama (2-2) beat La Center 14-7.
|5. Rainier (4-0) beat Toutle Lake 53-7.
|6. Asotin (3-1) beat Kellogg 37-15.
|7. Onalaska (4-0) beat Willapa Valley 52-14.
|8. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (3-1) beat Liberty (Spangle) 21-20.
|9. Toledo (1-3) lost to Adna 15-33.
|10. Liberty (Spangle) (1-3) lost to Northwest Christian (Colbert) 20-21.
|Class 1B
|1. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (4-0) beat Yakama Tribal 78-24.
|2. Odessa (4-0) beat Pateros 80-6.
|3. Garfield-Palouse (4-0) beat Pomeroy 92-52.
|4. Sunnyside Christian (3-1) beat St. John Endicott 58-8.
|5. Lummi (1-2) lost to Neah Bay 34-40.
