Class 4A
1. Union (6) 5-0 78
2. Mount Si (2) 5-0 73
3. Lake Stevens 5-0 59
4. Puyallup 4-1 55
5. Graham-Kapowsin 4-1 50
6. Woodinville 4-1 35
7. Lewis and Clark 5-0 20
8. Bothell 4-1 17
9. Camas 3-2 16
10. Enumclaw 5-0 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: Glacier Peak 7.

___

Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (6) 4-1 77
2. O'Dea (2) 5-0 73
3. Bellevue 5-0 64
4. Lincoln 4-1 56
5. Mountain View 4-1 36
6. Mt. Spokane 4-1 34
7. Bethel 4-1 32
8. Oak Harbor 5-0 24
9. Hermiston, Oregon 4-1 16
10. Peninsula 4-1 10

Others receiving 6 or more points: Mercer Island 9.

___

Class 2A
1. Hockinson (8) 5-0 80
2. Tumwater 5-0 72
3. Lynden 5-0 62
4. Steilacoom 5-0 53
5. Liberty (Issaquah) 5-0 44
6. Prosser 4-1 38
7. West Valley (Spokane) 5-0 27
8. Cheney 5-0 25
9. Black Hills 5-0 15
10. Archbishop Murphy 1-2 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

___

Class 1A
1. Royal (7) 5-0 70
2. Montesano 5-0 58
3. Zillah 5-0 53
4. Lynden Christian 5-0 48
5. Connell 4-1 35
6. Newport 4-1 25
7. Okanogan 4-1 23
8. Mount Baker 3-2 20
9. Cascade Christian 5-0 16
10. Hoquiam 5-0 15

Others receiving 6 or more points: La Salle 9. Meridian 7.

___

Class 2B
1. Adna (7) 5-0 70
2. Tri-Cities Prep 5-0 63
3. Kalama 3-2 50
4. Rainier 5-0 49
5. Onalaska 5-0 40
6. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 4-1 34
7. Napavine 3-2 31
8. Reardan 4-1 15
9. Asotin 3-2 12
10. Toledo 2-3 5

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

___

Class 1B
1. Almira Coulee-Hartline (6) 5-0 60
2. Odessa 5-0 53
3. Garfield-Palouse 5-0 49
4. Sunnyside Christian 4-1 35
5. Naselle 5-1 30

Others receiving 6 or more points: Liberty Christian 7.

___