Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll

The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A
School Record Points
1. Pasco (4) 10-0 88
2. Woodinville (5) 9-1 76
3. Tahoma 13-1 75
4. Eastlake (1) 12-0 62
5. Sumner 10-1 53
6. Emerald Ridge 9-1 50
7. Camas 9-5 47
(tie) Lake Stevens 11-1 47
9. Gonzaga Prep 11-2 15
10. Chiawana 7-4 14

Others receiving votes: Bellarmine Prep 10. Mount Si 5. Richland 2. Kamiakin 2. Kentwood 2. Eisenhower 1. Rogers (Puyallup) 1.

Class 3A
School Record Points
1. Garfield (7) 7-0 97
2. Mead (3) 12-0 88
3. Arlington 8-1 78
4. Lincoln 9-1 67
5. Lake Washington 7-3 41
(tie) Snohomish 8-1 41
7. Gig Harbor 9-1 37
8. Eastside Catholic 9-3 33
9. Bonney Lake 7-3 21
10. Kelso 8-2 17

Others receiving votes: North Thurston 14. Ferris 8. Auburn 4. Stanwood 4.

Class 2A
School Record Points
1. Tumwater (7) 13-1 115
2. Ellensburg (5) 13-0 110
3. W. F. West 11-2 87
4. Washougal 9-2 83
5. West Valley (Spokane) 8-1 56
6. Hudson's Bay 8-2 55
7. Burlington-Edison 9-3 54
8. Lynden 10-2 34
9. White River 10-1 25
10. Prosser 11-2 22

Others receiving votes: Clarkston 9. Hockinson 6. Port Angeles 2. Sequim 1. Archbishop Murphy 1.

Class 1A
School Record Points
1. Nooksack Valley (8) 11-2 111
2. Montesano (3) 10-1 97
3. Lynden Christian (1) 11-4 95
4. Annie Wright 8-2 84
(tie) Cashmere 10-1 84
6. Colville 9-1 58
7. Zillah 8-3 40
8. Wapato 9-2 24
9. Freeman 7-4 22
10. Meridian 10-3 9
(tie) Deer Park 6-4 9

Others receiving votes: King's 8. Tenino 7. Overlake School 6. Wahluke 2. LaCenter 2. Bellevue Christian 2.

Class 2B
School Record Points
1. Okanogan (3) 14-0 72
2. LaConner 12-1 65
3. Warden (4) 10-1 61
4. Liberty (Spangle) 11-1 54
5. Raymond (1) 8-1 53
6. Lake Roosevelt 9-1 44
7. Colfax 10-1 40
8. Wahkiakum 11-3 22
9. Onalaska 10-3 9
10. Rainier 10-3 8

Others receiving votes: Toledo 4. Columbia (Burbank) 3. Granger 3. Adna 1. Chief Leschi 1.

Class B
School Record Points
1. Garfield-Palouse (2) 9-3 56
2. Mossyrock (2) 4-2 54
3. Colton 9-1 53
4. Mount Vernon Christian (1) 8-1 46
(tie) Odessa-Harrington 7-1 46
6. Neah Bay 4-1 38
7. Wellpinit 3-1 22
8. Grace Academy (1) 5-1 18
9. Moses Lake Christian Academy (1) 3-2 16
10. Pomeroy 5-2 14

Others receiving votes: Sunnyside Christian 7. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 7. Wilbur-Creston 4. Mansfield 2. Yakama Tribal 1. Oakesdale 1.

