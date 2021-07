Nationals second. Josh Harrison doubles to deep center field. Luis Garcia grounds out to second base, Jean Segura to Brad Miller. Josh Harrison to third. Gerardo Parra out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Andrew McCutchen. Josh Harrison scores. Yan Gomes singles to center field. Andrew Stevenson strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 1, Phillies 0.

Phillies fourth. J.T. Realmuto homers to left field. Didi Gregorius hit by pitch. Alec Bohm strikes out swinging. Odubel Herrera grounds out to shallow infield. Didi Gregorius out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 1, Phillies 1.

Nationals seventh. Gerardo Parra doubles to center field. Yan Gomes homers to center field. Gerardo Parra scores. Andrew Stevenson strikes out swinging. Ryan Zimmerman pinch-hitting for Max Scherzer. Ryan Zimmerman grounds out to shallow infield, Zack Wheeler to Brad Miller. Alcides Escobar grounds out to second base, Jean Segura to Brad Miller.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 3, Phillies 1.