Washington St. 72, No. 8 Oregon 61
Pritchard 8-15 3-4 22, Richardson 2-7 0-0 4, Duarte 6-16 1-2 15, Juiston 3-4 0-0 7, Mathis 1-3 1-2 4, Dante 3-3 0-2 6, Okoro 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 1-2 1, Lawson 1-2 0-0 2, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 6-12 61.
Elleby 9-20 3-3 25, Bonton 4-10 3-5 12, N.Williams 1-5 2-4 4, Pollard 5-7 1-2 11, Robinson 2-3 0-0 6, Rodman 2-4 2-3 8, Kunc 2-3 0-0 6, Rapp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 11-17 72.
Halftime_Oregon 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Oregon 7-21 (Pritchard 3-7, Duarte 2-7, Juiston 1-1, Mathis 1-3, Richardson 0-3), Washington St. 11-21 (Elleby 4-7, Kunc 2-3, Robinson 2-3, Rodman 2-4, Bonton 1-3, Pollard 0-1). Rebounds_Oregon 27 (Juiston 7), Washington St. 31 (Elleby 14). Assists_Oregon 10 (Pritchard 5), Washington St. 15 (Bonton 6). Total Fouls_Oregon 20, Washington St. 13. A_3,082 (11,671).