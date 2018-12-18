Washington State hangs on late to beat Rider 94-80.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Robert Franks had 25 points, 12 rebounds and five assists as Washington State beat Rider 94-80 on Monday night.

Marvin Cannon added 23 points, going 15 of 16 from the free-throw line, and CJ Elleby had 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Washington State (6-3).

Jordan Allen scored 24 points, making 7 of 14 from 3-point range, for Rider (4-4).

After being down 22-15 with 10 minutes left in the first half, WSU went on a 23-2 run spanning 6:07 for a 38-24 lead with 3:50 left in the first half. The run featured back-to-back 3s from Franks and Carter Skaggs, with an acrobatic score from Elleby on a fast break.

The Cougars jumped on the Broncs with an 11-0 run in the first three minutes of the second half for a 56-35 lead. During the run, Cannon drove the lane for a two-handed slam and Elleby also had a powerful dunk.

Rider would not go away with an 11-2 run, cutting the lead to 12, featuring 3's from Allen and Dimencio Vaughn. Washington State scored the next six points, but the Cougars had five turnovers in the next three minutes.

The Broncs were within seven points, 81-74, with 2:40 remaining, but the Cougars closed it out by making 11 free throws in the final 1:19.

BIG PICTURE

Rider: The Broncs continue their long road trip, traveling over 8,731 miles, as they head to Des Moines, Iowa.

Washington State: The win came at a crucial time for the Cougars, coming off a loss to Montana State. WSU plays one more home game, against SIU-Edwardsville (2-6), before going on the road for the Las Vegas Classic.

UP NEXT

Rider plays Drake on Wednesday night.

Washington State hosts SIU Edwardsville on Wednesday.