Washington extends Arizona's streak to 19 with 21-16 win JOHN MARSHALL, AP Sports Writer Oct. 23, 2021 Updated: Oct. 23, 2021 2:10 a.m.
1 of14 Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner (10) scores a 1-yard touchdown over Washington linebacker Jackson Sirmon (43) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. Chris Coduto/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Arizona defensive lineman Jalen Harris, rear, and safety Jaxen Turner tackle Washington running back Sean McGrew during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. Chris Coduto/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Arizona cornerback Treydan Stukes (20) breaks up a pass intended for Washington wide receiver Terrell Bynum (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. Chris Coduto/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Arizona quarterback Will Plummer looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. Chris Coduto/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Washington quarterback Dylan Morris (9) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. Chris Coduto/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner (10) celebrates with wide receiver Tayvian Cunningham (11) after scoring a 1-yard touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. Chris Coduto/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Washington running back Cameron Davis (22) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. Chris Coduto/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze (16) celebrates with running back Cameron Davis after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. Chris Coduto/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Arizona safety Jaxen Turner (21) tackles Washington wide receiver Terrell Bynum (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. Chris Coduto/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Dylan Morris threw two second-half touchdown passes and Washington rallied to extend the nation's longest losing streak to 19 games with a 21-16 win over Arizona on Friday.
Washington (3-4, 2-2 Pac-12) stumbled through the first half and was down nine before rallying behind Morris in the fourth quarter. The Huskies' beleaguered quarterback hit Terrell Bynum on two long passes to set up two scores and Washington's defense shut down Arizona after being hit with big players earlier.