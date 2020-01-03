Washington running back Salvon Ahmed declares for NFL draft

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington running back Salvon Ahmed is leaving school and entering the NFL draft following a junior season during which he was the Huskies' leading rusher.

Ahmed ran for 1,020 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He served as a backup to Myles Gaskin for his first two seasons before moving into the starting role this year. Ahmed averaged 5.4 yards per carry this season and 5.7 yards per attempt for his career.

Ahmed played in 39 games overall and finished with 2,016 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns.

"I want to thank Salvon for all of the hard work he has put in, both on and off the field," Washington coach Jimmy Lake said in a statement. “He was a great example of what Husky Football is all about, and I'm sure that he'll have plenty of success in the future.”

Ahmed is the third Washington offensive player to declare early for the NFL draft, joining quarterback Jacob Eason and tight end Hunter Bryant.

___

Washington running back Salvon Ahmed (26) carries the ball past Boise State defensive back Kekaula Kaniho (28) during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Sam Boyd Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. less Washington running back Salvon Ahmed (26) carries the ball past Boise State defensive back Kekaula Kaniho (28) during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Sam Boyd Stadium, ... more Photo: Steve Marcus, AP Photo: Steve Marcus, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Washington running back Salvon Ahmed declares for NFL draft 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL