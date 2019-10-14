Washington's MJ Tafisi suffers stinger in win over Arizona

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington linebacker MJ Tafisi, who was taken off the field on a stretcher during the 25th-ranked Huskies' win over Arizona, suffered a "significant" stinger and there is no timeline yet for his return to action, coach Chris Petersen said Monday.

Tafisi was strapped down on the stretcher after being injured in the third quarter of the Huskies' 51-27 victory Saturday but was moving his arms and waved at the crowd as the cart drove off the field.

Petersen said Tafisi was cleared to return to Seattle on the team flight after the game and was checked out by the team's medical staff Sunday. He said Tafisi was able to attend team meetings Sunday evening.

Tafisi did not suffer a concussion on the play, Petersen said.

The coach did not have a timeline for Tafisi's return. "I know we'll be really cautious," Petersen said. "We always are."

