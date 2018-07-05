Webb Simpson's 9-under 61 leads PGA event in West Virginia

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Webb Simpson shot a 9-under 61 for a one-stroke lead over Whee Kim after the first round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier on Thursday.

Simpson posted his career-best score after shaking off a two-hour weather delay with six holes left in his round.

Kim had back-to-back bogeys on the front nine on the Old White TPC, and then ran off five birdies over a seven-hole stretch. The South Korean had a career-high 10 birdies overall.

Teenager Joaquin Niemann of Chile was another stroke back at 7-under 63 and Kelly Kraft was at 64.

Phil Mickelson shot 66 in his first tournament since the U.S. Open, when he intentionally violated golf rules by hitting a moving ball on the 13th green in the third round. He later apologized.