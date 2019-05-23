Weber gets first win as starter, Red Sox beat Jays 8-2

TORONTO (AP) — Ryan Weber pitched six innings to earn his first career win as a starter, Steve Pearce homered and had three RBIs and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 on Thursday.

Pearce went 3 for 5. He singled in the fourth and sixth innings and hit a two-run shot off Ryan Feierabend in the ninth, his first of the season.

Rafael Devers had two hits, two RBIs and scored twice as Boston improved to 11-3 in its past 14 road games. The Red Sox have hit 29 home runs over that span.

The struggling Blue Jays lost for the third time in four games. Toronto is 6-15 in May.

Weber (1-0), who had made three relief appearances for Boston this season, started for the first time since May 13, 2017, when he pitched for Seattle against Toronto. Weber left that game after 3 2/3 innings because of a sore shoulder.

This was Weber's ninth career big league start. He was 0-4 with a 5.40 ERA in the previous eight.

Weber allowed one run on three hits, walked none and struck out four.

Toronto (20-30) opened the scoring on an RBI double by Freddy Galvis in the third. Weber responded by setting down the next six straight, and 15 of the next 16, before turning it over to Travis Lakins.

Lakins, Ryan Brasier and Hector Velazquez each worked one inning.

Blue Jays left-hander Clayton Richard was activated off the injured list to make his first start of the season. Limited to 60 pitches, he allowed one run and two hits in four innings, walked two and struck out two.

Boston (27-23) tied it on an RBI groundout by Michael Chavis in the third, then took the lead with a two-run sixth against Sam Gaviglio (3-1).

Toronto's Justin Smoak hit a solo homer in the ninth, his eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: Boston put RHP Tyler Thornburg (right hip) on the 10-day injured list and recalled Lakins from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Blue Jays: Richard went on the injured list March 29 because of a stress reaction in his right knee. ... OF Randal Grichuk got the day off.

ROSTER REPORT

Toronto optioned right-hander Jimmy Cordero to Triple-A Buffalo to make room for Richard. Cordero took the loss in Tuesday's 13-inning defeat, his Blue Jays debut. During the game, Toronto claimed left-hander Zac Rosscup on waivers from Seattle and designated Cordero for assignment.

SWITCHED FOR STANLEY

The Red Sox have moved up the start time of their May 29 game against Cleveland by one hour, from 7:10 to 6:10 p.m. The change was made so fans could also watch Game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals, which begins at 8 p.m.

FINISHING STRONG

The Red Sox have won seven straight series finales and nine of their past 10.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (1-5, 4.31) looks for his first win in four outings when he starts the opener of a three-game series in Houston. LHP Wade Miley (4-2, 3.51) starts for the Astros.

Blue Jays: RHP Trent Thornton (1-4, 4.41) starts the opener of a three-game interleague series against San Diego. LHP Joey Lucchesi (3-3, 4.28) will pitch for the Padres.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports