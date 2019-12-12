BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Murphy 49, Cedarcrest 45

Arlington 58, Sedro-Woolley 25

Auburn Mountainview 54, Decatur 52

Auburn Riverside 61, Enumclaw 49

Bellarmine Prep 64, Curtis 63

Bush 46, Mount Vernon Christian 34

Capital 66, Central Kitsap 25

Cascade (Everett) 61, Shorewood 57

Castle Rock 53, Hoquiam 50

Emerald Ridge 69, South Kitsap 55

Everett 60, Lake Stevens 59

Federal Way 93, Auburn 81, OT

Friday Harbor 43, Coupeville 38

Grace Academy 63, Providence Classical Christian 40

Hockinson 57, Mountain View 47

Kamiakin 61, West Valley (Yakima) 40

Kent Meridian 61, Tahoma 46

Kentridge 62, Kennedy 46

Kentwood 64, Hazen 19

King's 59, Lakewood 56

Lakes 80, Bethel 53

Mariner 68, Lynnwood 28

Mount Tahoma 69, Lincoln 66

Mount Vernon 69, Meadowdale 41

Mountlake Terrace 63, Monroe 50

Mt. Rainier 61, Kentlake 41

North Kitsap 86, Bremerton 51

Olympic 41, North Mason 40

Port Angeles 81, Neah Bay 24

Port Townsend 69, Chimacum 20

Puyallup 66, Graham-Kapowsin 47

Republic 78, Springdale 70

Sequim 49, Kingston 48

Sherman, Ore. 57, Lyle-Wishram 22

Skyview 61, Prairie 48

Spanaway Lake 69, Stadium 56

Sumner 50, Olympia 42

Todd Beamer 60, Thomas Jefferson 34

Tumwater 49, Steilacoom 43

West Albany, Ore. 83, Heritage 63

Wilson 72, Bonney Lake 35

Woodinville 60, Edmonds-Woodway 59

Woodland 57, Fort Vancouver 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 54, Hoquiam 37

Bethel 63, Lakes 11

Capital 66, Central Kitsap 25

Clallam Bay 56, Taholah 51

Coupeville 34, Friday Harbor 25

Curtis 51, Bellarmine Prep 50

Eastside Catholic 78, Roosevelt 40

Emerald Ridge 59, South Kitsap 56

Enumclaw 42, Auburn Riverside 40

Forks 74, Crescent 15

Garfield 60, Ballard 19

Garfield-Palouse 49, Lakeside, Idaho 42

Gig Harbor 55, Timberline 49

Inglemoor 54, Eastlake 41

Kelso 39, Heritage 33

Kentridge 57, Kennedy 29

Kentwood 50, Hazen 43

Klahowya 54, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 24

La Center 50, Ridgefield 38

La Conner 86, Mount Baker 44

Lakeside (Seattle) 52, Rainier Beach 46

Liberty 48, Mercer Island 36

Lummi 27, Shoreline Christian 24

Mossyrock 33, Wahkiakum 30

Mount Si 39, Redmond 31

Naselle 39, Morton/White Pass 14

North Creek 75, Skyline 38

North Mason 54, Olympic 52

Olympia 44, Sumner 43

Peninsula 57, Shelton 52

Port Townsend 28, Chimacum 18

Rainier 64, Onalaska 51

Raymond 44, Chief Leschi 33

Seattle Prep 65, Ingraham 34

Sherman, Ore. 37, Lyle-Wishram 31

Spanaway Lake 72, Stadium 53

Stevenson 73, Columbia Adventist Academy 43

Tahoma 73, Kent Meridian 33

Todd Beamer 60, Thomas Jefferson 34

Wilson 64, Bonney Lake 59

Woodinville 61, Issaquah 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/