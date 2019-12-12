Wednesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Murphy 49, Cedarcrest 45
Arlington 58, Sedro-Woolley 25
Auburn Mountainview 54, Decatur 52
Auburn Riverside 61, Enumclaw 49
Bellarmine Prep 64, Curtis 63
Bush 46, Mount Vernon Christian 34
Capital 66, Central Kitsap 25
Cascade (Everett) 61, Shorewood 57
Castle Rock 53, Hoquiam 50
Emerald Ridge 69, South Kitsap 55
Everett 60, Lake Stevens 59
Federal Way 93, Auburn 81, OT
Friday Harbor 43, Coupeville 38
Grace Academy 63, Providence Classical Christian 40
Hockinson 57, Mountain View 47
Kamiakin 61, West Valley (Yakima) 40
Kent Meridian 61, Tahoma 46
Kentridge 62, Kennedy 46
Kentwood 64, Hazen 19
King's 59, Lakewood 56
Lakes 80, Bethel 53
Mariner 68, Lynnwood 28
Mount Tahoma 69, Lincoln 66
Mount Vernon 69, Meadowdale 41
Mountlake Terrace 63, Monroe 50
Mt. Rainier 61, Kentlake 41
North Kitsap 86, Bremerton 51
Olympic 41, North Mason 40
Port Angeles 81, Neah Bay 24
Port Townsend 69, Chimacum 20
Puyallup 66, Graham-Kapowsin 47
Republic 78, Springdale 70
Sequim 49, Kingston 48
Sherman, Ore. 57, Lyle-Wishram 22
Skyview 61, Prairie 48
Spanaway Lake 69, Stadium 56
Sumner 50, Olympia 42
Todd Beamer 60, Thomas Jefferson 34
Tumwater 49, Steilacoom 43
West Albany, Ore. 83, Heritage 63
Wilson 72, Bonney Lake 35
Woodinville 60, Edmonds-Woodway 59
Woodland 57, Fort Vancouver 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 54, Hoquiam 37
Bethel 63, Lakes 11
Capital 66, Central Kitsap 25
Clallam Bay 56, Taholah 51
Coupeville 34, Friday Harbor 25
Curtis 51, Bellarmine Prep 50
Eastside Catholic 78, Roosevelt 40
Emerald Ridge 59, South Kitsap 56
Enumclaw 42, Auburn Riverside 40
Forks 74, Crescent 15
Garfield 60, Ballard 19
Garfield-Palouse 49, Lakeside, Idaho 42
Gig Harbor 55, Timberline 49
Inglemoor 54, Eastlake 41
Kelso 39, Heritage 33
Kentridge 57, Kennedy 29
Kentwood 50, Hazen 43
Klahowya 54, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 24
La Center 50, Ridgefield 38
La Conner 86, Mount Baker 44
Lakeside (Seattle) 52, Rainier Beach 46
Liberty 48, Mercer Island 36
Lummi 27, Shoreline Christian 24
Mossyrock 33, Wahkiakum 30
Mount Si 39, Redmond 31
Naselle 39, Morton/White Pass 14
North Creek 75, Skyline 38
North Mason 54, Olympic 52
Olympia 44, Sumner 43
Peninsula 57, Shelton 52
Port Townsend 28, Chimacum 18
Rainier 64, Onalaska 51
Raymond 44, Chief Leschi 33
Seattle Prep 65, Ingraham 34
Sherman, Ore. 37, Lyle-Wishram 31
Spanaway Lake 72, Stadium 53
Stevenson 73, Columbia Adventist Academy 43
Tahoma 73, Kent Meridian 33
Todd Beamer 60, Thomas Jefferson 34
Wilson 64, Bonney Lake 59
Woodinville 61, Issaquah 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/