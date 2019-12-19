https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Wednesday-s-Scores-14917608.php
Wednesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Murphy 85, Oak Harbor 48
Central Kitsap 42, Timberline 37
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 62, Cheney 50
Mariner 75, Monroe 64
Peninsula 57, Yelm 44
Port Angeles 65, North Kitsap 64
Reardan 76, Upper Columbia Academy 45
Toledo 46, Adna 41
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Capital 51, North Thurston 37
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 55, Cheney 49
Eastlake 55, Mount Si 52
Inglemoor 54, North Creek 40
Port Angeles 67, North Kitsap 39
Seattle Prep 60, Lakeside (Seattle) 37
Woodinville 64, Redmond 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
