Sports

Wednesday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Davenport 73, Liberty (Spangle) 68

Pullman 66, Clarkston 49

Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 65, Waterville-Mansfield 53

Walla Walla Academy 71, Granger 28

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central Valley 63, Mead 60

Lewis and Clark 66, Cheney 52

Odessa 59, Harrington 19

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

