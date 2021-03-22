Wells 25 points for Belmont women in 1st NCAA win over Zags

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Belmont freshman Destinee Wells scored 25 points and had seven assists in a turnover-free game as the younger and smaller 12th seeded Bruins held on for their first victory ever in the women's NCAA Tournament, pulling off a 64-59 upset over fifth-seeded Gonzaga on Monday.
The Bruins (21-5) sealed the game with 19 seconds left when Wells, on a drive with the shot clock winding down, passed inside to Madison Bartley. The fellow freshman had to rip the ball away from the defender, but made the layup while being fouled and added the free throw for a five-point lead.