Werenski’s OT goal lifts Blue Jackets over Blues 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zach Werenski scored 3:34 into overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night.

With the Blue Jackets on a 4-on-3 power play, Werenski buried a shot from the right circle. He has a goal in three straight games.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for Columbus early in the third period to tie it 2-all, set up by a pass from below the goal line by Emil Bemstrom.

Vladislav Gavrikov got his first NHL goal and Joonas Korpisalo made 25 saves for the Blue Jackets, who stopped a two-game slide.

Mackenzie McEachern and Brayden Schenn scored for the Stanley Cup champion Blues, who lost a second consecutive game in overtime. Jake Allen, starting ahead of Jordan Binnington on the first night of a back-to-back, had 36 saves.

Gavrikov scored on a tap-in off the stick of a Blues player 9:34 in. With 43 seconds left in the first period, McEachern squeezed in a wraparound between Korpisalo’s pad and the post to tie it.

Six seconds into a power play in the second period, Schenn got his team-leading 11th goal with a wide-open shot over Korpisalo’s glove.

Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski, right, celebrates his winning goal against the St. Louis Blues with Seth Jones during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.

The Blues have played 10 overtimes, tying them for second-most in NHL history through 20 games of a season.

NOTES: Columbus D Scott Harrington replaced Ryan Murray, who was injured against Montreal on Tuesday. ... The Blue Jackets put forward Kole Sherwood on injured reserve and brought up forward Markus Hannikainen from Cleveland of the AHL. ... David Perron, who assisted on Schenn’s goal, has 11 points in the past nine games. ... Dubois has eight points in his last 11 games.

UP NEXT

Blues: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

Blue Jackets: Host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Follow Mitch Stacy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mitchstacy