FG FT Reb
WEST VIRGINIA (4-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Martinez 21 4-9 1-2 2-8 1 5 10
Niblack 37 4-10 3-4 3-7 4 5 11
Deans 33 3-7 4-5 0-3 1 3 11
Gondrezick 45 10-25 4-7 0-2 5 0 27
Smith 44 4-9 4-6 0-3 6 1 16
Ejiofor 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Norris 22 0-2 2-2 1-5 0 1 2
Hemingway 12 0-1 2-4 1-1 1 1 2
Cummings 5 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-4 0 0 0
Totals 225 25-63 20-30 10-34 18 17 79

Percentages: FG 39.683, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Smith 4-6, Gondrezick 3-9, Martinez 1-2, Deans 1-3, Niblack 0-3, Hemingway 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Niblack 3, Norris 2)

Turnovers: 15 (Deans 5, Gondrezick 3, Martinez 2, Norris 2, Niblack 1, Smith 1, Team 1)

Steals: 8 (Gondrezick 5, Martinez 1, Deans 1, Smith 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
TENNESSEE (2-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Burrell 36 5-13 7-8 2-6 0 3 18
Davis 41 4-19 0-2 4-5 6 4 8
Green 32 4-9 4-5 4-9 0 3 12
Suarez 18 4-10 0-0 2-6 1 1 8
Walker 21 2-5 0-0 3-4 2 2 4
Key 17 2-2 0-0 3-8 0 5 4
Kushkituah 26 3-7 0-0 1-4 1 2 6
Horston 33 6-12 0-0 1-5 5 4 13
Rennie 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Salary 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-9 0 0 0
Totals 225 30-78 11-15 24-56 15 24 73

Percentages: FG 38.462, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Burrell 1-5, Horston 1-2, Davis 0-5, Suarez 0-4, Walker 0-2, Salary 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Key 3, Horston 2, Green 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Walker 4, Key 4, Horston 4, Davis 3, Suarez 3, Green 2)

Steals: 7 (Horston 3, Burrell 2, Walker 2)

Technical Fouls: None

Tennessee 15 17 13 21 7 73
West Virginia 17 18 16 15 13 79

A_142

Officials_Metta Christensen, Kevin Pethtel, Mark Zentz