West Virginia holds off Kansas 34-28 to become bowl-eligible DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer Nov. 28, 2021
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jarret Doege threw for 170 yards and three touchdowns, Leddie Brown ran for 156 yards and another score, and West Virginia held on to beat Kansas 34-28 on Saturday night and make the Mountaineers bowl-eligible.
Winston Wright Jr. had two TD catches and Tony Mathis Jr. added 118 yards rushing for the Mountaineers (6-6, 4-5 Big 12), who also got two picks in the end zone from Josh Chandler-Semedo in beating the Jayhawks for the eighth straight time.