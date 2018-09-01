White Sox 6, Red Sox 1

Boston Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts rf 3 0 1 0 Y.Sanch 3b 4 1 1 0 Bnntndi lf 3 1 1 1 Dlmnico lf 4 0 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 4 0 0 0 LaMarre lf 1 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 0 1 0 A.Grcia rf 4 2 3 1 Holt ss 0 0 0 0 Palka dh 4 1 1 0 E.Nunez 3b 4 0 1 0 Moncada 2b 4 1 2 2 Swihart 1b-c 4 0 0 0 Dvidson 1b 4 1 3 3 Kinsler 2b 3 0 1 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 1 0 Leon c 1 0 0 0 K.Smith c 3 0 2 0 Mreland ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Engel cf 4 0 1 0 Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 36 6 14 6

Boston 000 000 010—1 Chicago 300 000 30x—6

LOB_Boston 6, Chicago 10. 2B_Kinsler (23), Y.Sanchez (27), A.Garcia 2 (11), K.Smith (4). HR_Benintendi (16), Moncada (17), Davidson (19). CS_Betts (6), Kinsler (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Eovaldi L,5-7 2 3 3 3 0 0 Pomeranz 4 7 0 0 0 6 Thornburg 1 3 3 3 2 3 Workman 1 1 0 0 0 1 Chicago Kopech 3 1 0 0 1 1 Covey W,5-12 3 3 0 0 1 3 Minaya H,7 2 1 1 1 0 2 Hamilton 1 0 0 0 0 0

Eovaldi pitched to 0 batter in the 3rd

Covey pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Kopech (Betts), by Eovaldi (Sanchez), by Kopech (Leon), by Pomeranz (Palka).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:53. A_23,625 (40,615).