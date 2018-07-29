White Sox rally for 6 in 8th to beat Blue Jays 9-5

















CHICAGO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Daniel Palka gave Chicago the lead with a two-run single and Leury Garcia added a three-run triple in a six-run eighth, lifting the White Sox to a 9-5 comeback victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night.

Garcia finished 2 for 4 with a career-high four RBIs. Yolmer Sanchez and Nicky Delmonico each homered for Chicago, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two hits to extend his multihit streak to a Toronto-record 10 games. Russell Martin also homered for Toronto, which blew a 5-1 lead.

With the White Sox trailing 5-3, Yoan Moncada started the rally with a walk. The next batter, Sanchez, bounced a one-hopper back to pitcher for what appeared to be an easy double play. Jaime Garcia, though, sailed the throw to second base and Yangervis Solarte had to leap high to catch it and could only get the one out.

The next six Chicago batters reached. Jose Abreu doubled to put runners on second and third. After right-hander Ryan Tepera came on, Avisail Garcia singled to make it 5-4. Delmonico then was hit with a pitch to load the bases.

Palka hit for DH Matt Davidson and singled to right, scoring Abreu and Avisail Garcia to give the White Sox a 6-5 lead. After Kevan Smith was hit by a pitch to load the bases again, Leury Garcia followed with a triple to left to make it 9-5.

Tepera (5-4) allowed four runs and didn't retire a batter.

Juan Minaya (1-2) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win.

Gurriel went 2 for 5 with two RBIs. The 24-year-old is batting .489 (22 for 45) during the streak. Tony Fernandez set the previous mark of nine games in 1986.

Gurriel's streak of multihit games also is tied for the seventh most in major league history. The last to do it before Saturday was Bernie Williams of the Yankees in August 2002.

Toronto took a 3-0 lead in the second on a two-run single by Gurriel. Martin's solo blast in the third made it 4-0.

Chicago got a run back in the fourth on Sanchez's homer, but Solarte restored the four-run advantage with an RBI single in the fifth.

The White Sox trimmed the deficit in half with a pair of runs in the seventh off Tyler Clippard, setting the stage for the big eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (left glute strain) threw a bullpen on Friday and will come off the DL to start Monday at Oakland. Estrada said the blister he developed on the right index finger during a recent rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo was not an issue during the bullpen.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays LHP Ryan Borucki (0-2, 2.79 ERA) pitches the finale of the series on Sunday looking for his first major-league win. The 24-year-old, a native of nearby Highland Park, Illinois, has allowed two earned runs or less in four of five starts since being promoted in June. LHP Carlos Rodon (3-3, 3.38) starts for the White Sox. Rodon is 2-0 with a 1.71 ERA in his last three starts.