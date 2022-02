PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaylen Sims scored 17 points and Trazarien White had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead UNC Wilmington to a 69-63 win over Drexel on Thursday night.

Mike Okauru added 14 points and James Baker Jr. had 10 points and six rebounds for UNC Wilmington (20-8, 14-3 Colonial Athletic Association).