Wild-Jets Sums

Minnesota 0 0 1—1 Winnipeg 0 1 3—4

First Period_None. Penalties_Myers, WPG, (tripping), 4:21.

Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Myers 1 (Roslovic, Chiarot), 8:41. Penalties_Brodin, MIN, (tripping), 5:06; Myers, WPG, (roughing), 9:14.

Third Period_2, Winnipeg, Stastny 1 (Byfuglien, Laine), 7:42. 3, Winnipeg, Copp 1 (Little, Roslovic), 9:24. 4, Winnipeg, Laine 2 (Ehlers, Myers), 17:58. 5, Minnesota, Parise 2 (Koivu, Brodin), 19:15 (pp). Penalties_Foligno, MIN, (tripping), 11:51; Trouba, WPG, (holding), 15:07; Tanev, WPG, (hooking), 19:01; Winnik, MIN, Major (fighting), 19:50; Tanev, WPG, Major (fighting), 19:50; Foligno, MIN, (roughing), 19:50; Foligno, MIN, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:50; Prosser, MIN, (cross checking), 19:50; Prosser, MIN, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:50; Morrow, WPG, (roughing), 19:50; Morrow, WPG, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:50; Byfuglien, WPG, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:50; Byfuglien, WPG, (roughing), 19:50; Seeler, MIN, served by Zucker, (cross checking), 19:53; Seeler, MIN, Major (fighting), 19:53; Chiarot, WPG, Major (fighting), 19:53.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 9-5-3_17. Winnipeg 13-14-17_44.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 4; Winnipeg 0 of 2.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 0-2 (44 shots-40 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 2-0 (17-16).

A_15,321 (15,294). T_2:57.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Brad Kovachik.