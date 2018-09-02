Sato wins in Portland; Dixon rallies to finish 5th

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Scott Dixon somehow salvaged his championship run with an improbable comeback Sunday at Portland International Raceway to take control of his race to a fifth IndyCar title.

Dixon finished fifth, far behind race winner Takuma Sato, but put together the kind of drive that may define his season. He started 11th, was collected in an opening-lap crash, penalized for speeding on pit road and twice drove through the field from 20th.

His Chip Ganassi Racing team was forced to change its strategy several times, and caution flag helped Dixon cycle ahead of the other championship contenders. He goes to the Sept. 16 season finale with a 29-point over Alexander Rossi.

Sato also benefited from caution flags to win for the third time in his career and first since he won the Indianapolis 500 last season.

