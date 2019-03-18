Williams' 3-pointer lifts Clippers to 119-116 win over Nets

Los Angeles Clippers' Lou Williams (23) is mobbed by teammates after making the game-winning shot as time expired during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lou Williams hit the game-winning 3-pointer from the top of the key at the final buzzer to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 119-116 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night.

Los Angeles led 116-106 with 1:02 remaining, only to see Brooklyn score 10 straight points and tie it with 5.3 seconds remaining on DeMarre Carroll's dunk. The Clippers called a timeout to set up the winning shot for Williams, who finished with 25 points.

Montrezl Harrell and Danilo Gallinari each scored 20 for the Clippers, who have won seven of their last eight. The victory was Doc Rivers' 300th as Clippers coach, making him the seventh coach in NBA history with 300 or more regular-season wins with two or more teams.

D'Angelo Russell led the Nets with 32 points, and Carroll added 22.

The game was tied at 87 at the end of the third quarter when the Clippers went on an 18-4 run the first five minutes of the fourth, shooting 7 of 9 from the field. Brooklyn scored 10 straight to draw within 105-101 with 5:23 remaining before the Clippers answered with six consecutive points.

The Nets dominated the early part of the game and led 46-27 with 8:07 left in the second quarter before the Clippers took over, going on a 33-9 run over the final eight minutes to take a 60-55 lead at halftime. Gallinari scored 13 and Harrell added 12 during the run as Los Angeles went 11 of 14 from the field and was 3 of 4 on 3-pointers.

Brooklyn started the game making nearly half its shots from the field, but was 3 of 17 during the Clippers' run.

A 3-pointer by Landry Shamet gave the Clippers an 11-point lead four minutes into the third quarter before the Nets fought back. Harris and Russell each had six points during a 19-4 run that saw them hold an 82-77 advantage with 3:23 remaining in the quarter. Los Angeles rallied though to knot it up going into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Nets: This is the first time in seven games that Brooklyn's bench had been outscored. They had a 298-187 advantage in bench points over the first six games.

Clippers: Rivers, who was ejected during the third quarter of Friday night's win against Chicago, received another technical with 4:35 remaining in the second quarter. ... This was Shamet's 10th game with four or more 3-ponters. He leads NBA rookies with 144 3s.

THE 300 CLUB

Rivers, who had 721 wins with the Celtics, joins Phil Jackson (Bulls and Lakers), George Karl (Sonics and Nuggets), Dick Motta (Bulls and Mavericks), Don Nelson (Bucks, Mavericks, and Warriors), Pat Riley (Lakers and Heat) and Lenny Wilkens (Sonics, Cavaliers and Hawks) as coaches with 300 or more regular-season wins with two or more teams.

DEJA VU

It is the second straight game the Nets have had a big second-quarter lead against the Clippers and were unable to maintain it. Brooklyn led 51-36 with 7:43 left in the second on Nov. 17 at Barclays Center before the Clippers rallied in the fourth for a 127-119 victory.

UP NEXT

Nets: Travel to Sacramento on Tuesday. The Nets beat the Kings by 29 in the first meeting.

Clippers: Host Indiana on Tuesday. The Pacers have won the last five in the series.

Follow Joe Reedy at www.twitter.com/joereedy

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports