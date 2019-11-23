Williams carries Georgia State past Prairie View 83-74

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Kane Williams scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds as Georgia State topped Prairie View 83-74 in the 2K Empire Classic sub-regional game on Friday.

Corey Allen had 18 points and four assists for Georgia State (2-3). Justin Roberts added 14 points. Damon Wilson had 13 points and six assists for Georgia State.

Gerard Andrus had 23 points and 14 rebounds for Prairie View (1-5), which has now lost five games in a row. Jonathan Jackson added 11 points. Faite Williams and Tamir Bynum added 10 points apiece.

Georgia State matches up against Charlotte at home on Wednesday. Prairie View takes on UTSA on the road next Saturday.

