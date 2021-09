NEW YORK (AP) — Romelo Williams threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Central Connecticut opened Northeast Conference play with a 21-19 victory over Wagner on Saturday.

Wagner (0-2, 0-1) jumped out to a 10-0 lead on Naiem Simmons' 5-yard TD run in the first quarter and Austin Hosier's 18-yard field with 6 minutes left in the second quarter.