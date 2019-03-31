Williams leads Pirates past Reds 5-0

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams celebrates after striking out Cincinnati Reds' Yasiel Puig and closing the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Cincinnati. Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams celebrates after striking out Cincinnati Reds' Yasiel Puig and closing the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Cincinnati. Photo: John Minchillo, AP Photo: John Minchillo, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Williams leads Pirates past Reds 5-0 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CINCINNATI (AP) — Trevor Williams pitched six effective innings and drove in two runs, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the sloppy Cincinnati Reds 5-0 on Sunday.

Williams picked up where he left off last season, when he was the only major leaguer to make 10 starts of at least six innings without allowing a run. The right-hander gave up three hits, struck out six and walked one.

The Reds put runners on the corners with two out in the sixth, but Williams struck out Yasiel Puig to end the inning. Puig is 0 for 7 with four strikeouts and a walk in two games after he was acquired in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Puig also misjudged Francisco Cervelli's fly ball to right in the ninth inning, but recovered in time to make a diving catch.