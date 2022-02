MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — KJ Williams recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift Murray State to a 79-59 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday night, the Racers' 12th consecutive victory.

Tevin Brown had 18 points and seven rebounds for Murray State (22-2, 12-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Justice Hill added 18 points and seven assists. DJ Burns had 11 points.