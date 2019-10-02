Willian’s winner gives Chelsea 2-1 victory at Lille in CL

LILLE, France (AP) — Willian marked his 300th Chelsea appearance by volleying in the deciding goal to secure a 2-1 victory at Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday, handing manager Frank Lampard his first win in Europe.

Tammy Abraham also marked his 22nd birthday with a goal to put the visitors ahead in the 22nd minute, before Lille equalized in the 33rd through their own exciting young striker, Victor Osimhen.

Chelsea controlled possession for a majority of the game and the winner came when substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi went past a defender on the left flank and lifted a cross toward the far post. Willian met it with a volley that he struck into the ground so it bounced over goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga nearly gifted Lille another equalizer in injury time as he mis-hit a clearance straight at Boubakary Soumare, but the Spaniard recovered quickly by diving at the midfielder’s feet to collect the ball.

It was a crucial win for Chelsea after it lost its opening Group H game at home against Valencia, and with two games against last season’s semifinalist Ajax coming up next.

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham, left, fights for the ball with Lille's Gabriel during the group H Champions League soccer match between Lille and Chelsea at the Stade Pierre Mauroy - Villeneuve d'Ascq stadium in Lille, France, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.

Ajax beat Valencia 3-0 away in the other Group H game to top the group on six points.

