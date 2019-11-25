Winnipeg Blue Bombers win first Grey Cup title since 1990

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Andrew Harris ran for 134 yards and a touchdown and caught a scoring pass to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers win their first Grey Cup title since 1990, 33-12 over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday night.

The Blue Bombers won their 10th title, becoming the first third-place team to reach and win the Canadian Football League championship since Edmonton in 2005.

With the temperature in the mid-30s with little wind, Harris opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 15-yard run and caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from backup Chris Streveler in the second quarter. Harris finished with six catches for 35 yards.

Zach Collaros, the former University of Cincinnati quarterback in his first season with Winnipeg and eighth in the, completed 17 of 23 passes for 170 yards. Streveler was 3 for 3 for 39 yards.

Justin Medlock made six field goals, salvaging a single on his lone miss.

Dane Evans threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Bralon Addison in the third quarter for Hamilton. The Tiger-Cats won their last championship in 1999.