Women's College Basketball Schedule

St. Bonaventure at St. John's, Noon

W. Michigan at Buffalo, Noon

Albany (NY) at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Coppin St. at West Virginia, ppd.

Maine at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Hofstra, 1 p.m.

Northeastern at Marist, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Iona, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Bryant, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Towson, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at Drexel, ppd.

Seton Hall at Georgetown, ppd.

St. Peter's at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

UConn at Villanova, 7 p.m.

SOUTH

Appalachian St. at Georgia, Noon

Liberty at William & Mary, Noon

Tulane at East Carolina, Noon

Alcorn St. at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UAB, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Howard, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Duke, ppd.

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan at Dayton, Noon

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, Noon

Oakland at Michigan St., Noon

Evansville at Butler, ppd.

E. Kentucky at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

Marquette at Xavier, 2 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

South Florida at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

W. Illinois at Iowa, 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at Illinois, 3 p.m.

Drake at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

DePaul at Creighton, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Oral Roberts at TCU, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at North Texas, 6 p.m.

FAR WEST

E. Washington at Washington St., 3 p.m.

San Francisco at Sacramento St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 23

EAST

Tulsa at Temple, 11 a.m.

Manhattan at Rutgers, Noon

Maine at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Ohio St. at Maryland, ppd.

Siena at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Rider at NJIT, 2 p.m.

MIDWEST

Penn St. at Michigan, ppd.

SMU at Wichita St., ppd.

Indiana at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue, 2 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Morgan St. at Texas Tech, 1 p.m.

FAR WEST

Idaho at Arizona, 2 p.m.

Utah St. at San Jose St., 3 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at UC Riverside, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 27

EAST

Stony Brook at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

UMBC at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Vermont at NJIT, 4 p.m.

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield at UC Davis, 1 p.m.

UC Riverside at Long Beach St., TBA

Hawaii at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 28

EAST

New Hampshire at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

UMBC at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Vermont at NJIT, 2 p.m.

SOUTH

Lipscomb at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Samford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Our Lady of the Lake at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield at UC Davis, 1 p.m.

Portland at Pepperdine, TBA

UC Riverside at Long Beach St., TBA

San Francisco at BYU, 4 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.

Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 29

EAST

Old Dominion at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Coppin St. at Towson, 7 p.m.

SOUTH

Chattanooga at North Alabama, 2 p.m.

McNeese St. at Grambling St., 2 p.m.

Mercer at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.

SC State at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

MIDWEST

Dayton at Saint Louis, TBA

New Mexico St. at Kansas, 1 p.m.

Bellarmine at Evansville, 4 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Incarnate Word at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Lamar at Texas, 2 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

___