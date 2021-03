Women's College Basketball Schedule

Nebraska vs. Maryland at Indianapolis, I.N., 11 a.m.

Iona vs. St. Peter's at Atlantic City, N.J., Noon

Manhattan vs. Fairfield at Atlantic City, N.J., 2:30 p.m.

American U. at Boston U., 6 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Iowa vs. Rutgers at Indianapolis, I.N., 9 p.m.

SOUTH

Duquesne vs. La Salle at Richmond, V.A., 11 a.m.

Hofstra vs. Towson at Elon, N.C., 11 a.m.

Alcorn St. vs. Southern U. at Birmingham, A.L., Noon

Coppin St. vs. Norfolk St. at Norfolk, V.A., Noon

Old Dominion vs. Charlotte at Frisco, T.X., 12:30 p.m.

Davidson vs. VCU at Richmond, V.A., 2 p.m.

Jacksonville vs. Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw, G.A., 2 p.m.

Stetson vs. Lipscomb at Kennesaw, G.A., 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington vs. Delaware at Elon, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

NC Central vs. Morgan St. at Norfolk, V.A., 2:40 p.m.

Abilene Christian vs. Nicholls at Katy, T.X., 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee at Frisco, T.X., 3 p.m.

Saint Joseph's vs. UMass at Richmond, V.A., 5 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at High Point, 6 p.m.

Northeastern vs. James Madison at Elon, N.C., 6 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Grambling St. at Birmingham, A.L., 6:30 p.m.

Bellarmine vs. Liberty at Kennesaw, G.A., 7 p.m.

Longwood at Campbell, 7 p.m.

North Alabama vs. North Florida at Kennesaw, G.A., 7 p.m.

George Washington vs. Richmond at Richmond, V.A., 8 p.m.

Elon vs. Drexel at Elon, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

UCF vs. South Florida at Fort Worth, T.X., 10 p.m.

MIDWEST

Northwestern vs. Michigan at Indianapolis, I.N., 1:30 p.m.

Indiana St. vs. S. Illinois at Moline, I.L., 5:30 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Indiana at Indianapolis, I.N., 6:30 p.m.

Evansville vs. Valparaiso at Moline, I.L., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

FIU vs. Rice at Frisco, T.X., Noon

Houston Baptist vs. Cent. Arkansas at Katy, T.X., Noon

FAU vs. UTEP at Frisco, T.X., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas vs. TCU at Kansas City, M.O., 6 p.m.

Kansas St. vs. Texas Tech at Kansas City, M.O., 9 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 12

EAST

Rider vs. St. Peter's at Atlantic City, N.J., 1:30 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Maryland at Indianapolis, I.N., 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Maine, 5 p.m.

SOUTH

La Salle vs. Dayton at Richmond, V.A., 11 a.m.

Norfolk St. vs. Howard at Norfolk, V.A., Noon

Southern U. vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, A.L., Noon

MIDWEST

Buffalo vs. Bowling Green at Cleveland, O.H., 10 a.m.

Texas vs. Iowa St. at Kansas City, M.O., 11:30 a.m.

Ohio vs. Cent. Michigan at Cleveland, O.H., 12:30 p.m.

Bradley vs. N. Iowa at Moline, I.L., 3 p.m.

Loyola Chicago vs. Illinois St. at Moline, I.L., 9 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas vs. Lamar at Katy, T.X., Noon

Old Dominion vs. Rice at Frisco, T.X., 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma St. at Kansas City, M.O., 9:30 p.m.

FAR WEST

Idaho vs. Idaho St. at Boise, I.D., 2 p.m.

New Mexico St. vs. California Baptist at Las Vegas, N.V., 2 p.m.

Hawaii vs. UC Davis at Las Vegas, N.V., 3 p.m.

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley at Las Vegas, N.V., 5 p.m.

Cal Poly vs. UC Irvine at Las Vegas, N.V., 6 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 14

EAST

Wagner at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.