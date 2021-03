Women's College Basketball Schedule

Charlotte vs. UMass at Charlotte, N.C., 2 p.m.

Florida vs. Villanova at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

SOUTH

UT Martin vs. Louisiana-Lafayette at Collierville, T.N., Noon

Cleveland St. vs. Stetson at Frankfort, K.Y., 2:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian vs. FIU at Frankfort, K.Y., 5 p.m.

Delaware vs. Clemson at Charlotte, N.C., 5 p.m.

Mississippi vs. Tulane at Collierville, T.N., 9 p.m.

MIDWEST

Fordham vs. Ohio at Charlotte, N.C., 11 a.m.

Arizona St. vs. Missouri at Fort Worth, T.X., Noon

Dayton vs. Bowling Green at Rockford, I.L., Noon

Manhattan vs. Loyola Chicago at Frankfort, K.Y., Noon

Drake vs. DePaul at Rockford, I.L., 3 p.m.

Samford vs. Illinois St. at Collierville, T.N., 3 p.m.

N. Iowa vs. Creighton at Rockford, I.L., 6 p.m.

Saint Louis vs. Milwaukee at Rockford, I.L., 9 p.m.

FAR WEST

Houston vs. New Mexico at Fort Worth, T.X., 3 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Colorado at Collierville, T.N., 6 p.m.

Rice vs. Fresno St. at Fort Worth, T.X., 6 p.m.

Portland vs. N. Arizona at Frankfort, K.Y., 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco vs. California Baptist at Fort Worth, T.X., 9 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 21

EAST

High Point vs. UConn at San Antonio, T.X., 8 p.m.

Lehigh vs. West Virginia at San Antonio, T.X., 8 p.m.

SOUTH

Idaho St. vs. Kentucky at San Antonio, T.X., 2 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Georgia Tech at San Antonio, T.X., 4:30 p.m.

Mercer vs. South Carolina at San Antonio, T.X., 6 p.m.

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan vs. Iowa at San Antonio, T.X., Noon

SOUTHWEST

Marquette vs. Virginia Tech at San Marcos, T.X., Noon

Wake Forest vs. Oklahoma St. at San Antonio, T.X., 1 p.m.

Middle Tennessee vs. Tennessee at Austin, T.X., 2 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Michigan at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Baylor at San Antonio, T.X., 4 p.m.

NC A&T vs. NC State at San Marcos, T.X., 4 p.m.

S. Dakota St. vs. Syracuse at Austin, T.X., 5:30 p.m.

Florida St. vs. Oregon St. at San Marcos, T.X., 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. vs. South Florida at Austin, T.X., 9:30 p.m.

FAR WEST

Utah Valley vs. Stanford at San Antonio, T.X., 10 p.m.

Monday, Mar. 22

EAST

Mount St. Mary's vs. Maryland at San Antonio, T.X., 4 p.m.

SOUTH

Drexel vs. Georgia at San Antonio, T.X., Noon

North Carolina vs. Alabama at San Antonio, T.X., Noon

Marist vs. Louisville at San Antonio, T.X., 8 p.m.

MIDWEST

UCF vs. Northwestern at San Antonio, T.X., 4 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Iowa St. at San Antonio, T.X., 6 p.m.

UC Davis vs. Missouri St. at San Antonio, T.X., 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

BYU vs. Rutgers at San Marcos, T.X., Noon

VCU vs. Indiana at San Antonio, T.X., 2 p.m.

Wright St. vs. Arkansas at Austin, T.X., 2 p.m.

Belmont vs. Gonzaga at San Marcos, T.X., 4 p.m.

Troy vs. Texas A&M at Austin, T.X., 6 p.m.

Bradley vs. Texas at San Marcos, T.X., 8 p.m.

Wyoming vs. UCLA at Austin, T.X., 10 p.m.

FAR WEST

Stony Brook vs. Arizona at San Antonio, T.X., 2 p.m.

South Dakota vs. Oregon at San Antonio, T.X., 10 p.m.