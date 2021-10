SANDY, Utah (AP) — Cade Cowell and Carlos Fierro each had a goal and an assist as the San Jose Earthquakes beat Real Salt Lake 4-3 on Saturday.

San Jose (10-13-10) has won back-to-back matches at RSL for the first time in club history after winning on May 7 at Rio Tinto Stadium. Salt Lake (13-13-6) had its club record seven-game home winning streak snapped.