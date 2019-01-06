https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Woodland-stays-in-front-with-a-big-putt-at-Kapalua-13511425.php
Woodland stays in front with a big putt at Kapalua
Photo: Matt York, AP
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Gary Woodland made a 65-foot eagle putt and finished with a birdie for a 5-under 68 to keep his three-shot lead in the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Saturday.
Rory McIlroy starts the new year playing in the final group after a 68.
They were tied late in the third round when McIlroy missed birdie chances at the par-5 15th and had to scramble for par on the 16th. In the group behind him, Woodland made his long eagle putt to regain the lead.
He was at 17-under 202.
Marc Leishman, who made a double bogey on Thursday and a triple bogey on Friday, eliminated big numbers and had a 68. He was four behind.
View Comments