Woods advances at Match Play after McIlroy meltdown

Tiger Woods watches his drive on the eighth hole during fourth round play at the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Austin, Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tiger Woods moved into the quarterfinals of the Dell Technologies Match Play by outlasting Rory McIlroy in a match that turned on one bad shot.

Woods holed a 12-foot par putt on the 17th hole to win Saturday. He never trailed since a birdie on the fifth hole, but it took a calamity of mistakes by McIlroy on the par-5 16th that kept the match from going the distance.

McIlroy was poised to tie the match with a 395-yard drive with the wind at his back, leaving a short iron to the green. Woods, buried in a bunker off the tee, hit his third shot before McIlroy had to hit his second. McIlroy went into the top edge of a bunker, then over the green against wooden posts, and he lost the hole.