Levi Williams threw for two touchdowns, Titus Swen led Wyoming's crushing rushing attack with 166 yards and the Cowboys beat Colorado State 31-17 on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Williams only had 92 yards passing but threw a pair of second-half touchdowns, including a 15-yarder to Isaiah Neyor that gave the Cowboys a 30-10 lead midway through the fourth quarter and sent them on their way to their first Mountain West Conference win this season.