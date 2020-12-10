https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/XAVIER-99-OKLAHOMA-77-15789957.php
XAVIER 99, OKLAHOMA 77
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kuath
|25
|4-5
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|8
|Manek
|34
|6-11
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|3
|17
|Harmon
|26
|3-7
|5-6
|1-1
|3
|3
|11
|Reaves
|31
|4-8
|4-4
|0-3
|4
|1
|13
|Williams
|26
|4-8
|2-2
|1-2
|4
|4
|10
|Gibson
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Hill
|14
|1-4
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|0
|2
|Phipps
|14
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|6
|Iwuakor
|9
|5-8
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|0
|10
|Issanza
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Garang
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-60
|13-16
|9-27
|15
|12
|77
Percentages: FG .483, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Manek 3-6, Phipps 2-5, Reaves 1-3, Garang 0-1, Harmon 0-1, Williams 0-1, Gibson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hill).
Turnovers: 10 (Reaves 6, Harmon, Manek, Phipps, Williams).
Steals: 7 (Harmon 3, Iwuakor, Kuath, Manek, Phipps).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|XAVIER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carter
|22
|1-3
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|1
|3
|Freemantle
|34
|12-14
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|2
|28
|Johnson
|28
|9-13
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|2
|25
|Odom
|14
|2-3
|1-1
|0-1
|5
|1
|5
|Scruggs
|28
|6-11
|4-4
|1-4
|8
|3
|20
|Jones
|21
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|1
|3
|Kunkel
|18
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|0
|Griffin
|13
|2-6
|1-3
|3-5
|1
|0
|5
|Tandy
|11
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|6
|Wilcher
|7
|0-1
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Miles
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|36-63
|8-10
|10-31
|28
|14
|99
Percentages: FG .571, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 19-32, .594 (Johnson 7-9, Scruggs 4-5, Freemantle 4-6, Tandy 2-4, Jones 1-2, Carter 1-3, Wilcher 0-1, Kunkel 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Freemantle, Griffin, Jones).
Turnovers: 11 (Jones 3, Scruggs 3, Freemantle 2, Tandy 2, Griffin).
Steals: 9 (Scruggs 3, Freemantle 2, Carter, Johnson, Jones, Wilcher).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oklahoma
|39
|38
|—
|77
|Xavier
|48
|51
|—
|99
.
View Comments