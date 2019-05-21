Yankees 10, Orioles 7

New York Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi LMahieu 2b 5 1 2 1 Alberto 2b 5 3 4 2 A.Hicks cf 3 1 0 1 Villar pr-2b 1 0 0 0 Voit 1b 4 1 2 0 Smth Jr lf 5 1 3 1 G.Sanch c 5 1 2 4 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 2 Morales dh 5 0 0 1 R.Nunez dh 3 1 2 1 Torres ss 4 2 2 2 Sverino c 3 0 1 1 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 S.Wlkrs cf 4 0 0 0 Gardner lf 3 1 1 0 Rickard rf 3 0 0 0 Maybin rf 3 2 1 0 R.Ruiz 3b 4 0 1 0 Wynns ph 1 0 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 5 1 1 0 Totals 36 10 11 9 Totals 38 7 13 7

New York 010 002 214—10 Baltimore 202 201 000— 7

E_Smith Jr. (3), Voit (4), Urshela (6). DP_New York 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 4, Baltimore 12. 2B_Voit (6), Alberto (2), Mancini (15), R.Nunez (7), R.Ruiz (5), Ri.Martin (4). 3B_Smith Jr. (1). HR_G.Sanchez (13), Torres 2 (10), Alberto (3), R.Nunez (8). SB_Alberto (2). SF_A.Hicks (1), Mancini (2).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Happ 3 2-3 9 6 6 1 3 Cessa 2 1-3 2 1 1 2 1 Holder 1 1 0 0 0 1 Britton W,2-0 1 1 0 0 1 0 Chapman S,12-13 1 0 0 0 1 3 Baltimore Cashner 6 5 3 3 2 3 Kline 1-3 2 2 1 1 0 Armstrong H,2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Givens L,0-1 BS,2 1 1-3 4 5 5 1 0

HBP_by Happ (Severino), by Cessa (Rickard). WP_Cashner.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:35. A_16,457 (45,971).